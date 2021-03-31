Categories
Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Market in Japan Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

Aluminum nitride (AlN) is the only technical ceramic material that features an extremely interesting combination of very high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation properties.

Aluminum Nitride (AlN), a covalently-bonded ceramic, is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity but is, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

About the statistic units “Piece”, it means a piece of AlN ceramic substrates, like the standard size 5.5*7.5 inch, 4.5*4.5 inch, 2*2 inch; 3*3 inch etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AlN Ceramic Substrates in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Piece)
Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Piece)
Top Five Competitors in Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AlN Ceramic Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on AlN Ceramic Substrates production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Piece)
Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
AlN-170 AlN Ceramic Substrates
AlN-200 AlN Ceramic Substrates
Others, like AlN-180 and AlN-230 etc.

Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Piece)
Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
IGBT
LED
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Piece)
Total Japan AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Maruwa
Rogers/Curamik
CoorsTek
Toshiba Materials
ICP Technology
Ferrotec
KCC Corporation
Viking Tech
Mitsubishi Materials
Remtec
Stellar Ceramics
Shengda Tech
Nanjing Zhongjiang

