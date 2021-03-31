Popcorn Market Top countries data 2021 – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Popcorn Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Popcorn market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. Popcorn Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or “pop”) is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns.

The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder’s-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016.

Geographically, the global popcorn market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other. The USA held the largest share in the global popcorn products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 56% in 2016. The next is Europe.

The Global Popcorn market is valued at 3310 million USD in 2018 and will reach 5550 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Popcorn market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

ConAgra

Weaver Popcorn

PepsiCo

Amplify

Snyder’s-Lance

Butterkist

American Popcorn

Angie’s Artisan Treats

Borges

Chamerfood

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Newman’s Own

Aramidth International

Joe and Seph

Mage’s

Inter-Grain

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Popcorn market for each application, including: –

Household