Automated Sortation System Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

Short Description about Automated Sortation System Market Report –
Automatic sorting machine is the machinery that according to the preset computer instruction to sorting of goods and delivering the goods to the specified location. Automated Sortation System is similar to conveyors but typically having higher capacity and can divert containers more quickly. Typically used to distribute high volumes of small cartons to a large set of locations, automated sortation systems offer a highly accurate and efficient means of sorting, routing, consolidating, and diverting a wide range of parcel types to unique destinations for the purposes of order selection, processing, packaging, palletizing, storing, and shipping.
Smart IT systems have prompted an expansion in responsiveness and allowed retail distribution centers to significantly reduce inventory by receiving and dispatching goods just-in-time. Some retailers are expected to handle about 90% of their goods in this way. Manufacturers of many fast moving consumer goods are opting for sortation systems to handle cartonized products as they come off the production line to reduce handling steps. Sortation systems help in reducing cost per case with faster delivery, reducing the inventory in distribution centers.
The global Sortation System is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment sub-segmented into linear and loop sortation. Among these, Loop Sortation System is the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Loop sortation systems which is also known as circle sorters are configured with tight radius curves to maximize space. It typically comprised of series of cells linked together on a track. Products are inducted onto these cells manually or automatically along with conveyor systems. Once the cell and associated inventory arrive at a divert location, the divert mechanism on the loop sortation system is actuated, sending the inventory to the associated location.
The global Sortation System market is growing due to increase in shipping accuracy & efficiency with sortation system. Automated sortation system is a revolution in mechanical industry. It is designed to sort number of consumer products such as packaged food & beverages, post & parcels, medicines, textiles and others, thereby deliver the packaged products on time. It is generally used for small size products and mainly installed in industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. Automated sortation system reduces the time of operations or simulation of raw materials. In a high-volume distribution environment, there is a need of high speed packaging systems determined by the sortation equipment which often determines production speed. These systems are more reliable due to the automation, time consistency, and constant high speed. It is possible to sort high capacity products in automated sortation system with consistency and high speed. However, high installation cost, high maintenance cost are expected to hinder the market of automated sortation system.
The Automated Sortation System market was valued at 4570 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 7780 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Sortation System.
This report studies the global market size of Automated Sortation System in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Automated Sortation System in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Sortation System:
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Year 2021 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2021 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automated Sortation System Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automated Sortation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automated Sortation System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automated Sortation System Production
2.1.1 Global Automated Sortation System Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Automated Sortation System Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Automated Sortation System Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Automated Sortation System Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Automated Sortation System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2021-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Automated Sortation System Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Automated Sortation System Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Automated Sortation System Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Automated Sortation System Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Automated Sortation System Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Automated Sortation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Automated Sortation System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Automated Sortation System Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Automated Sortation System Production by Regions
4.1 Global Automated Sortation System Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Automated Sortation System Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Automated Sortation System Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Automated Sortation System Production
4.2.2 United States Automated Sortation System Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Automated Sortation System Import and Export
4.3 Europe
5 Automated Sortation System Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Automated Sortation System Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automated Sortation System Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Automated Sortation System Breakdown Data by Type
6.2 Global Automated Sortation System Revenue by Type
6.3 Automated Sortation System Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Automated Sortation System Breakdown Data by Application
7.2.1 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
To Continued…
