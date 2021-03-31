Kimchi Market Top countries data 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Kimchi market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Kimchi market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Kimchi is a traditional fermented food in Korean cuisine. It is a traditional side dish made from salted and fermented vegetables, most commonly cabbage and Korean radishes, with a variety of seasonings, including chili powder, scallions, garlic, ginger, etc. There are hundreds of varieties of kimchi made with different vegetables as the main ingredients. In the past, kimchi was traditionally stored underground in jars to keep cool during warm months and remain unfrozen throughout the winter months, during which time it was a vital source of vegetables. With the developing of technology, kimchi refrigerators are more commonly used to store kimchi.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea and China. The manufacturers in Korea have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as CJ, DAESANG and DONGWON F＆B. The market size of Revenue in Korea was 1464.47 million USD in 2017 and it will be 2205.68 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR 5.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Chinese manufacturers also play important roles in the market of kimchi, they are vital providers for Korean Kimchi market. And the same times, Korean manufacturers also export their Kimchi to the Japan, USA and rest of word. There are many small companies in the USA, they manage their business as a family style, and the business scale is not so large.

The Global Kimchi market is valued at 3000 million USD in 2018 and will reach 4280 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Kimchi market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

CJ

Daesang

Dongwon F&B

Sinto Gourmet

Cosmos Food

Real Pickles

Lucky Foods

Mama O’S

Sunja’s

Top Gourmet

King’s Asian Gourmet

Choi’s Kimchi

MILKimchi

Qingdao Jingfugong

Qingdao Meilinda

Qingdao Nongyu

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Baechu-kimchi

Dongchimi

Kkakdugi

Pa-kimchi

Oi Sobagi

Households