Basmati Rice Market Top countries data 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research By 360 Market Updates

Basmati rice has a typical pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour caused by the aroma compound 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. Basmati grains contain about 0.09 ppm of this aromatic chemical compound naturally, a level that is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice varieties, giving basmati its distinctive spicy fragrance and flavour. This natural aroma is also found in cheese, fruits and other cereals. It is a flavoring agent approved in the United States and Europe, and is used in bakery products for aroma.

The global Basmati Rice industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in India, Pakistan and Kenya, such as KRBL Limited, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Best Foods and Kohinoor Rice. At present, KRBL Limited is the world leader, holding 4.83% production market share in 2016.

, The global consumption of Basmati Rice increases from 8446.7 K MT in 2012 to 10545.2 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.70%. In 2016, the global Basmati Rice consumption market is led by Middle East and Middle East is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 27.08% of global consumption of Basmati Rice.

, Basmati Rice downstream is wide and recently Basmati Rice has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Direct Edible and Deep Processing. Globally, The Basmati Rice market is mainly driven by growing demand for Direct Edible. Direct Edible accounts for nearly 94.72% of total downstream consumption of Basmati Rice in global.

, Basmati Rice can be mainly divided into Indian Basmati Rice, Pakistani Basmati Rice and Kenya Basmati Rice which Indian Basmati Rice captures about 76.57% of Basmati Rice market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of Basmati Rice.

, Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Basmati Rice consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Basmati Rice is estimated to be 17613.7.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

, The Global Basmati Rice market is valued at million USD in 2018 and will reach million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Basmati Rice market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Basmati Rice Market (2021 – 2025):

KRBL Limited

Amira Nature Foods

LT Foods

Best Foods

Kohinoor Rice

Aeroplane Rice

Tilda Basmati Rice

Matco Foods

Amar Singh Chawal Wala

Hanuman Rice Mills

Adani Wilmar

HAS Rice Pakistan

Galaxy Rice Mill

Dunar Foods

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

The Basmati Rice Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Basmati Rice market for each application, including:

Direct Edible