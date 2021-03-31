Basmati Rice Market Top countries data 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research By 360 Market Updates

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.
Basmati rice has a typical pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour caused by the aroma compound 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. Basmati grains contain about 0.09 ppm of this aromatic chemical compound naturally, a level that is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice varieties, giving basmati its distinctive spicy fragrance and flavour. This natural aroma is also found in cheese, fruits and other cereals. It is a flavoring agent approved in the United States and Europe, and is used in bakery products for aroma.
The global Basmati Rice industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in India, Pakistan and Kenya, such as KRBL Limited, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Best Foods and Kohinoor Rice. At present, KRBL Limited is the world leader, holding 4.83% production market share in 2016.
, The global consumption of Basmati Rice increases from 8446.7 K MT in 2012 to 10545.2 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.70%. In 2016, the global Basmati Rice consumption market is led by Middle East and Middle East is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 27.08% of global consumption of Basmati Rice.
, Basmati Rice downstream is wide and recently Basmati Rice has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Direct Edible and Deep Processing. Globally, The Basmati Rice market is mainly driven by growing demand for Direct Edible. Direct Edible accounts for nearly 94.72% of total downstream consumption of Basmati Rice in global.
, Basmati Rice can be mainly divided into Indian Basmati Rice, Pakistani Basmati Rice and Kenya Basmati Rice which Indian Basmati Rice captures about 76.57% of Basmati Rice market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of Basmati Rice.
, Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Basmati Rice consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Basmati Rice is estimated to be 17613.7.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
, The Global Basmati Rice market is valued at million USD in 2018 and will reach million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Basmati Rice market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Basmati Rice:
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Year 2021 to 2025
- What will the market growth rate of the Basmati Rice market?
- What are the key factors motivating the Global Basmati Rice market?
- Who are the key companies in the Basmati Rice market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Basmati Rice market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Basmati Rice market?
- Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Basmati Rice market?
- What are the Basmati Rice market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Basmati Rice industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the Basmati Rice market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Basmati Rice industries?
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Basmati Rice Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Basmati Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Basmati Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Basmati Rice Production
2.1.1 Global Basmati Rice Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Basmati Rice Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Basmati Rice Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Basmati Rice Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Basmati Rice Growth Rate (CAGR) 2021-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Basmati Rice Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Basmati Rice Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Basmati Rice Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Basmati Rice Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Basmati Rice Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Basmati Rice Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Basmati Rice Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Basmati Rice Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Basmati Rice Production by Regions
4.1 Global Basmati Rice Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Basmati Rice Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Basmati Rice Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Basmati Rice Production
4.2.2 United States Basmati Rice Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Basmati Rice Import and Export
4.3 Europe
5 Basmati Rice Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Basmati Rice Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Basmati Rice Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Basmati Rice Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Basmati Rice Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Basmati Rice Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Basmati Rice Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Basmati Rice Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Basmati Rice Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Basmati Rice Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Basmati Rice Breakdown Data by Type
6.2 Global Basmati Rice Revenue by Type
6.3 Basmati Rice Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Basmati Rice Breakdown Data by Application
7.2.1 Global Basmati Rice Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Basmati Rice Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
To Continued…
