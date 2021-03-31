Fertility Services Market Size. Share, Price and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertility Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fertility services market size reached strong growth in 2019. Fertility services refer to the procedures which are utilized as a treatment for infertility issues. There are various clinics and hospitals, which offer these services, which are widely being adopted by couples, single parents and members of the LGBT community who are unable to conceive or carry a full-term pregnancy. Some of the most common treatment options include fertility drugs, surrogacy, artificial insemination, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), egg-freezing or oocyte cryopreservation, and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures.

Global Fertility Services Market Trends:

A significant rise in infertility rates and inflating per capita income levels have led a majority of the population to opt for fertility services. On account of hectic working schedules and sedentary lifestyle habits, there has been a significant increase in the incidences of stress, obesity and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which have impelled the demand for fertility services across the globe. The rising trend of late pregnancies, especially among the expanding career-oriented population base, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Nowadays, people prefer to have children later in life when they are more mature and financially stable. Additionally, several women and couples are opting for the freezing of eggs, which can be utilized when they wish to have children. Other factors, such as technological advancements, growing awareness regarding fertility services and enhanced access to improved healthcare facilities, are further driving the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the global fertility services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Infertility:

Male

Female Infertility

Amongst these, female fertility accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Procedure:

In-Vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF with ICSI)

Surrogacy

In-vitro Fertilization without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF without ICSI)

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

Others

Market Breakup by Service Segments:

Fresh Non-Donor

Egg

Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Non-Donor Segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Cryobanks

At present, fertility clinics represent the largest end user in the market.

Market Regional Summary:

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these include:

Instituto Bernabe

INVO Bioscience

Monash IVF Group

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Care Fertility Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Cooper Companies

Virtus Health

Vitrolife

The Johns Hopkins Health System

Medicover Group

Ovascience

Progyny and Xytex Cryo International

