Hardening Machines Market Top countries data 2021 Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report By 360 Market Updates

The Hardening Machines are device used for hardening that is a type of surface hardening in which a metal part is induction-heated and then quenched. The quenched metal undergoes a martensitic transformation, increasing the hardness and brittleness of the part. Hardening is used to selectively harden areas of a part or assembly without affecting the properties of the part as a whole.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Hardening Machines and related service in the regions of Asia Pacific and other developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Hardening Machines. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Hardening Machines will drive growth in global markets.

Globally, the Hardening Machines industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Hardening Machines is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like EMA Indutec, Denki Kogyo, EFD Induction, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Hardening Machines and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 45% revenue market share in 2017 is remarkable in the global Hardening Machines industry because of their lower cost of raw material and labor.

The Hardening Machines market was valued at 140 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 210 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hardening Machines.

EMA Indutec

Denki Kogyo

EFD Induction

Fuji Electronic

SMS Elotherm

EMAG Machine Tools

Dai-ich High Frequency

Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH

Nabertherm

Heess

Shanghai Heatking Induction

AAGES SA

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Horizontal Hardening Machines

Vertical Hardening Machines

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Hardening Machines market for each application, including: –

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture