Atomic Force Microscope Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force Microscopy (SFM) is a very-high-resolution type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit.

, AFM provides a 3D profile of the surface on a nanoscale, by measuring forces between a sharp probe (<10 nm) and surface at very short distance (0.2-10 nm probe-sample separation). The probe is supported on a flexible cantilever. The AFM tip “gently” touches the surface and records the small force between the probe and the surface.

, Atomic force microscopy is arguably the most versatile and powerful microscopy technology for studying samples at nanoscale. It is versatile because an atomic force microscope can not only image in three-dimensional topography, but it also provides various types of surface measurements to the needs of scientists and engineers. It is powerful because an AFM can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with minimum sample preparation.

The main markets for AFM are academia, research labs and the semiconductors and electronics sector, with growing markets in biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research. In semiconductors, the measurement and manipulation of nanomaterials becomes increasingly challenging as the continuous shrinking of dimensions requires higher lateral resolution. The AFM has become a standard and widely spread instrument for characterizing such nanoscale devices and can be found in most of today’s research and development areas.

Increasing government and corporate funding in life sciences and nanotechnology is predominantly driving the microscopy market. Furthermore, technological advances that enhance ease of usage, automation, better quality imaging, faster and better analysis have also had a huge positive impact on the market.

However, the characterization of three dimensional high-aspect ratio and sidewall structures can prove problematic. And there are other microscopes can be used to replace AFM, like SNOM (Near-field scanning optical microscopy).

In 2018, The Global Atomic Force Microscope market size was 320 million USD and it is expected to reach 400 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

Bruker Corporation

JPK Instruments

NT-MDT

Keysight Technologies

Park Systems

Witec

Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

Nanonics Imaging

Nanosurf

Hitachi High-Technologies

Anasys Instruments

RHK Technology

Research Grade AFM

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterials Science