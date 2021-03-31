Plasma Etch System Market Top countries data 2021 : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

The Plasma Etch System report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Plasma Etch System Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Plasma Etch System Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.

This report studies The Plasma Etch System market. Plasma Etching System is a series of devices and equipment used together to perform plasma etching.

, Plasma etching is a form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits. It involves a high-speed stream of glow discharge (plasma) of an appropriate gas mixture being shot (in pulses) at a sample. The plasma source, known as etch species, can be either charged (ions) or neutral (atoms and radicals). During the process, the plasma generates volatile etch products at room temperature from the chemical reactions between the elements of the material etched and the reactive species generated by the plasma. Eventually the atoms of the shot element embed themselves at or just below the surface of the target, thus modifying the physical properties of the target.

, North America ranks the top in terms of global market size of Plasma Etch System, it consists of 48.57% of the international market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 20.03% of the global market. Europe consists of 12.51% of The Plasma Etch System market in the same year, the other regions all together consist of 8.81%.

, Applied Materials, Inc. ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Plasma Etch System, occupies 24.12% of market share in 2016; While, Lam Research, with a market share of 22.89%, comes the second; Tokyo Electron Limited, with a market share of 17.36% in 2016, comes the third. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 27.02% of the global market in 2016.

The Plasma Etch System market was valued at 3910 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 9690 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plasma Etch System.

Oxford Instruments

ULVAC

Lam Research

AMEC

PlasmaTherm

SAMCO Inc.

Applied Materials

Inc.

Sentech

SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)

GigaLane

CORIAL

Trion Technology

NAURA

Plasma Etch

Inc.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

The Plasma Etch System Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Plasma Etch System market for each application, including:

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics