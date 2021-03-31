Log Management Market Demand Analysis and Future Opportunity Evaluation, Top Companies, Trends and Technology 2021-2025

The Global Log Management Market was valued at USD 635.44 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,837.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.52% from 2017 to 2025.

Log management is the collective processes and policies used to administer and facilitate the generation, transmission, analysis, storage, archiving and ultimate disposal of the large volumes of log data created within an information system. Log management includes the indexing of data into different categories, long-term storage strategies where professionals evaluate the life cycle of information. Log management system aggregate logs in a central location, performs security checks, works with multiple formats, performs searches across logs, correlate events, and meet compliance requirements.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Requirements of government regulations and compliances

1.2 Rise in the adoption of cloud-based log management solutions

1.3 Rising network complexities

1.4 Increasing number of network devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Data management

2.2 Availability of open source log management solutions

2.3 Lack of standardization in format

Market Segmentation:

The Global Log Management Market is segmented on the organization size, component, deployment model, application, and region.

1. By Organization Size:

1.1 Large Companies

1.2 Small and Medium Businesses

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed Service

2.2.2 Professional Service

2.2.2.1 Training and education

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

2.2.2.3 Support and maintenance

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Application:

4.1 Government

4.2 IT and Telecommunications

4.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.4 Retail

4.5 Healthcare

4.6 Energy and Utilities

4.7 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Intel Security

2. Blackstratus

3. Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC

4. IBM Corporation

5. Veriato, Inc.

6. Splunk, Inc.

7. Alienvault, Inc.

8. Sematext Group, Inc.

9. Loggly, Inc.

10. Logrhythm, Inc.

11. Alert Logic, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Log Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

