Heat Exchanger Market Size. Share, Price and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Heat Exchanger Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global heat exchanger market reached a value of US$ 14.9 Billion in 2020. A heat exchanger refers to a device that is designed to transfer heat from one medium to another. It consists of a solid wall of a thermally conductive tube or plate to prevent the mixture or direct contact of the two mediums. It is widely used for effectively controlling the temperature of a system or substance. Consequently, heat exchangers are widely used in air conditioning systems for removing the heat from a given room and transferring it to the outside air. Apart from this, they also find extensive applications in boilers, furnaces, refrigerators, power stations, sewage treatment plants and automotive radiators.

Global Heat Exchanger Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing installations of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems across the globe, especially in developing countries. Altering climatic conditions, inflating disposable incomes and changing lifestyle patterns have collectively contributed to the increased uptake of HVAC systems from the industrial, commercial and residential sectors. Heat exchangers form an indispensable component of these systems, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, these devices are also used as a key component in the power generation sector. Rapid industrialization, rising requirement for uninterrupted power supply and the renovation of the existing power plants are boosting the sales of heat exchangers. Product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) have led to the introduction of cost-effective and efficient product variants, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions from various industries and growing applications in petroleum refinery industries for maintaining optimum temperature, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Breakup by Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air Cooled

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVAC and Refrigeration

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Others

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others).

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include

Competitive Landscape Key Players:

Alfa Laval

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Danfoss

General Electric Company

Hisaka Works

IHI Corporation

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Koch Industries

Lytron Inc.

Mersen

Modine Manufacturing

Royal Hydraulics

Sondex A/S

Xylem Inc

