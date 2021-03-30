Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Overall Market Size

2.1 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Hand Protection

4.1.3 Protective Clothing

4.1.4 Protective Footwear

4.1.5 Respiratory Protection

4.1.6 Head, Eye and Face Protection

4.1.7 Fall Protection

4.1.8 Hearing Protection

4.1.9 Others

4.2 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Construction

5.1.4 Oil and Gas

5.1.5 Transportation

5.1.6 Chemicals

5.1.7 Food

5.1.8 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.9 Others

5.2 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Honeywell

6.1.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.1.3 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Honeywell Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Honeywell Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 DuPont

6.3.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.3.2 DuPont Business Overview

6.3.3 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 DuPont Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 DuPont Key News

6.4 Dräger

6.4.1 Dräger Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dräger Business Overview

6.4.3 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dräger Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dräger Key News

6.5 Msa Safety

6.5.1 Msa Safety Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Msa Safety Business Overview

6.5.3 Msa Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Msa Safety Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Msa Safety Key News

6.6 Ansell

6.6.1 Ansell Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ansell Business Overview

6.6.3 Ansell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Ansell Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Ansell Key News

6.7 Kimberly-Clark

6.6.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview

6.6.3 Kimberly-Clark Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kimberly-Clark Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Kimberly-Clark Key News

6.8 Delta Plus

6.8.1 Delta Plus Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Delta Plus Business Overview

6.8.3 Delta Plus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Delta Plus Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Delta Plus Key News

6.9 Protective Industrial Products

6.9.1 Protective Industrial Products Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Protective Industrial Products Business Overview

6.9.3 Protective Industrial Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Protective Industrial Products Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Protective Industrial Products Key News

6.10 Moldex-Metric

6.10.1 Moldex-Metric Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Moldex-Metric Business Overview

6.10.3 Moldex-Metric Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Moldex-Metric Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Moldex-Metric Key News

6.11 Avon Rubber

6.11.1 Avon Rubber Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.11.3 Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Avon Rubber Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Avon Rubber Key News

6.12 COFRA

6.12.1 COFRA Corporate Summary

6.12.2 COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.12.3 COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 COFRA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 COFRA Key News

6.13 JAL Group

6.13.1 JAL Group Corporate Summary

6.13.2 JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.13.3 JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 JAL Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 JAL Group Key News

6.14 Cordova Safety Products

6.14.1 Cordova Safety Products Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.14.3 Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Cordova Safety Products Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Cordova Safety Products Key News

6.15 Lakeland Industries

6.15.1 Lakeland Industries Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.15.3 Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Lakeland Industries Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Lakeland Industries Key News

6.16 Lindström

6.16.1 Lindström Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Lindström Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.16.3 Lindström Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Lindström Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Lindström Key News

6.17 Bullard

6.17.1 Bullard Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.17.3 Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Bullard Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Bullard Key News

6.18 Oftenrich Group

6.18.1 Oftenrich Group Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.18.3 Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Oftenrich Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Oftenrich Group Key News

6.19 Woshine Group

6.19.1 Woshine Group Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.19.3 Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Woshine Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Woshine Group Key News

6.20 Shanghai Gangkai

6.20.1 Shanghai Gangkai Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Shanghai Gangkai Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business Overview

6.20.3 Shanghai Gangkai Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Shanghai Gangkai Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Shanghai Gangkai Key News

7 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Export Market

7.3.2 China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Companies, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales in China (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales in China (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales in China, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales in China, (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Honeywell Corporate Summary

Table 20. Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 21. Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. 3M Corporate Summary

Table 23. 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 24. 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. DuPont Corporate Summary

Table 26. DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 27. DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Dräger Corporate Summary

Table 29. Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 30. Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Msa Safety Corporate Summary

Table 32. Msa Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 33. Msa Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Ansell Corporate Summary

Table 35. Ansell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 36. Ansell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Kimberly-Clark Corporate Summary

Table 38. Kimberly-Clark Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 39. Kimberly-Clark Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Delta Plus Corporate Summary

Table 41. Delta Plus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 42. Delta Plus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Protective Industrial Products Corporate Summary

Table 44. Protective Industrial Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 45. Protective Industrial Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Moldex-Metric Corporate Summary

Table 47. Moldex-Metric Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 48. Moldex-Metric Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Avon Rubber Corporate Summary

Table 50. Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 51. Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. COFRA Corporate Summary

Table 53. COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 54. COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. JAL Group Corporate Summary

Table 56. JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 57. JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Cordova Safety Products Corporate Summary

Table 59. Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 60. Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Lakeland Industries Corporate Summary

Table 62. Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 63. Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Lindström Corporate Summary

Table 65. Lindström Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 66. Lindström Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Bullard Corporate Summary

Table 68. Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 69. Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Oftenrich Group Corporate Summary

Table 71. Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 72. Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 73. Woshine Group Corporate Summary

Table 74. Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 75. Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 76. Shanghai Gangkai Corporate Summary

Table 77. Shanghai Gangkai Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offerings

Table 78. Shanghai Gangkai Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 79. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Capacity (M Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 80. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production (M Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 81. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 82. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 83. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 84. The Percentage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 85. The Percentage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 86. Dangeguojia Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 87. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 88. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Downstream Clients in China

Table 89. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Segment by Type

Figure 2. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (M Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales in China: 2015-2026 (M Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (US$/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (US$/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Capacity (M Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Actual Output (M Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for China Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in 2020

Figure 23. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Drivers in China

Figure 25. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Restraints in China

Figure 26. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Value Chain