Lighting As A Service Market Business Strategies, Production and Comprehensive Research Study till 2025

The Global Lighting as a Service Market was valued at USD 414.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2951.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 47.8 % from 2018 to 2025.

What is Lighting as a Service?

Lighting as a Service is a service delivery model by which the light service, rather than being a onetime payment option, is treated as a subscription basis. This system enables businesses and organizations that are just starting out to be able to afford the initial investment of procuring all the lights that are needed. Instead of an organization having to invest in a capital investment, the organization is given some leeway and therefore is able to pay the lighting costs on a monthly or quarterly subscription basis.

Global Lighting as a Service Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several advantages that the lighting as a service provides and these advantages are driving the markets growth for the service, these factors include high efficiency of the system as well as the growing demand for a more affordable method for the procurement of lights for businesses that are just starting out.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Lighting as a Service Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Lighting as a Service Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as General Electric Lighting, SIB Lighting, Lunera Lighting, Cree, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Itelecom USA, RCG Lighthouse, IGOR Inc., Zumtobel Group AG and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Lighting As A Service Market, By Component

• Software & communication systems

• Luminaries & control equipment

• Maintenance & Other services

Global Lighting As A Service Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Municipal

Global Lighting As A Service Market, By Installation

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Global Lighting As A Service Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

