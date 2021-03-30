Petroleum Resins Market Report 2021 Analysed a Comprehensive Mapping of Competitive Landscape

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Petroleum resins are the by-products of petroleum cracking. These are also known by alternate names such as hydrocarbon resins. These are synthetic resins manufactured from polymerization and chemical processes.

The following firms are included in the Petroleum Resins Market Report:

Cray Valley

Shandong Landun Petroleum Resin Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Neville

Kolon Industries

Zeon Chemicals

Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co., Limited

DowDuPont Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Lesco Chemical Limited

Puyang Tiacheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market by Type:

Pure Monomer Resin

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin

Hydrogenated Resin

Other Types

Market by Application:

Adhesive & Sealants

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Tires

Pure Monomer Resin

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin

Hydrogenated Resin

Other Types Market by Application:

Adhesive & Sealants

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Tires