Latest Embedded Systems In Automobile Market Research Report 2021 to 2025- Competition and Trend Analysis

An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software with specialized functions, whether fixed or programmed to maximize efficiency and reduce pollution. Embedded systems are an integral part of automotive safety systems, including anti-lock braking systems, electronic stability control systems, traction control systems and automatic four-wheel drive systems. It can display information on the car’s windshield or on a separate screen.

The following firms are included in the Embedded Systems In Automobile Market Report:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments

Continental AG

Microsoft Corporation

Denso Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Infineon Technologies

HCL Technologies. Ltd

Infosys Pvt. Ltd

NXP Semiconductors

Freescale Semiconductor

Market by Type:

Sensors

MCU

Transceivers

Memory Devices Market by Application:

Infotainment & Telematics

Body Electronics

Safety & Security