Global Data Catalog Market Research Report 2021 to 2025- Detailed Strategic Insights and Assessment

A data catalog belongs to a file example and is comprised of metadata containing database object definitions like base tables, synonyms, views or synonyms and indexes. The SQL standard lays down a usual method for accessing the data catalog known as the information schema, though not all databases use this. They may implement other features of the SQL standard. A data catalog ensures capabilities that allow any users, from analysts to data scientists or developers, to discover and consume data sources.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

TIBCO Software

Alteryx

Microsoft

Waterline Data

Amazon Web Services

Collibra

Informatica

AWS

Zaloni

Datawatch Corporation

Tamr

Alation Market by Type:

Business Intelligence Tools

Mobile and Web Applications

Enterprise Applications Market by Application:

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Retail and Ecommerce

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Research and Academia