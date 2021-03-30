Plant Based Meat Companies: Garden Protein International (Conagra Brands), Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf Foods

The global plant-based meat market reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2020. The market value is further projected to reach US$ 21.91 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.9 % during 2021-2026. Plant-based meat is a vegan meat substitute that is designed to mimic the flavor, texture and appearance of conventional meat, including chicken, beef and pork. It is prepared by processing starch, edible oils, vegetable extracts, plant protein isolates and seasonings with additives, colorants and flavor-enhancing agents. Plant-based meat products are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients, and their consumption is associated with various health benefits, such as reduced chances of developing cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). As a result, they are widely utilized to replace animal proteins across numerous cafes, restaurants and fast food joints.

As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top players in the plant-based meat market are introducing vegan meat products with better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and high nutritional value. Several prominent food companies are also entering into strategic partnerships with vegan meat-producing start-ups for expanding their product portfolios, thereby leading to product premiumization.

Top Companies in the Plant-based Meat Industry:

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Boca Foods Company (Kraft Foods, Inc.)

Garden Protein International (Conagra Brands)

Impossible Foods

Maple Leaf Foods

MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Na Co.)

Quorn Foods

The Vegetarian Butcher

Vbites Food Limited

