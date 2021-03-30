Global Mesotherapy Market 2020 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027, key players DR. Korman, OSTAR BEAUTY SCI-TECH CO LTD., mesoestetic, Revitacare, Galderma

According to our new market research study on “Mesotherapy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Indication, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 890.92 million by 2027 from US$ 561.20 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into mesotherapy fillers kits, mesotherapy solution kits, mesotherapy chemical peels, anti-Aging masks, and mesotherapy devices. In 2019, the mesotherapy solution kits segment accounted for the largest market share. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising need for wellness products to attain good looks and better skin conditions. Mesotherapy fillers, also known as dermal fillers, are used for non-surgical treatment of aging, wrinkles, scars, and other skin problems. Through fillers, the mesotherapy is provided up to the middle layer of the skin. The mesotherapy filler kits consist of a small injector or derma roller and ampoules of fillers such as collagen, vitamins, and extracts. The mesotherapy therapy kits are available according to the dosage or treatment cycles suggested by physicians. The injectors are offered in different designs to perform different treatment procedures—such as intra-epidermal, papular, nappage, mesoperfusion, and point by point. The injector, known as a mesogun, is designed with different syringe sizes, ranging from 2 cc to 10 cc, suitable for volumes 1 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, and 20 ml; the needles used for these syringes are of 4–13 mm length. The growing demand for aging and wrinkle treatment, and increase in number of these procedures are fueling the mesotherapy market growth.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Mesotherapy market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Mesotherapy the development rate of the Mesotherapy market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (FILORGA) Mesoskinline INSTITUTE BCN KORU PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD Fusion Meso TOSKANI COSMETICS DR. Korman OSTAR BEAUTY SCI-TECH CO LTD. mesoestetic Revitacare Galderma DERMEDICS International Mesotech S.r.l. SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP

