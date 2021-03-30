Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Companies: Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

According to the latest report by IMARC Group the global non-invasive prenatal testing exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) refers to a type of non-invasive prenatal screening that is used to identify if a fetus is at an increased risk of being born with genetic abnormalities. Certain fragments to the fetus’ DNA are usually passed into the bloodstream of the pregnant individual, which is referred to as the cell-free DNA. This test analyzes the genetic information of the cell-free DNA to determine the health condition of the fetus. NIPT involves the use of a needle and syringe to draw the blood and eliminates the requirement of traditional invasive procedures. The test can be performed after nine weeks of pregnancy and is utilized to diagnose genetic disorders such as Down, Edwards and Turner syndrome.

The leading players operating in the non-invasive prenatal testing market are experiencing lucrative opportunities on account of technological advancements in life sciences and the healthcare industry. Besides this, the increasing maternal age, which is associated with fatal pregnancy complications, including the high risk of miscarriage, in confluence with the increasing preferences for non-invasive methods, is positively influencing the demand for non-invasive prenatal testing worldwide.

Top Companies in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry:

Agilent Technologies

Berry Genomics

BGI Genomics

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Igenomix

Illumina

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Yourgene Health

