Flavoured Yogurt Powder Market 2021 Illuminated by New Report

Yogurt powder is a regulated designation based on the yogurt manufacturing process. In order to manufacture a yogurt (whole, skimmed, and semi-skimmed), milk is pasteurized for a few minutes. It is later cooled and seeded with specific bacteria. Fermentation happens at 40-45°C and lasts 2 to 5 hours. Flavored yogurt powder comes with different fruit flavors, including strawberry, apple, mango, cherry, banana, vanilla, and others. These flavored yogurt powders can be utilized in a wide variety of food applications, including confections, snacks, bakery items, and breakfast cereals. Some other interesting product introductions include shelf-stable desserts, ice cream bars, and fruit-yogurt dressings.

Top Key Players:-Ballantyne Foods, Bempresa Ltd, CP Ingredients, Easiyo Products, EnkaSut, Epi Ingredients, Glanbia Nutritionals, Kerry Group Plc, Prolactal GmbH, Schwarzwaldmilch GmbH

The flavored yogurt powder market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in households, HORECA, and industrial. Flavored yogurt powder is a skimmed milk yogurt powder made from fresh milk that is cultured, pasteurized, evaporated, and then spray dried. This powder has an excellent flavor profile. It retains high protein content and has a strong amino acid profile. Due to these nutritional profiles, this product is widely used in food item preparations. However, various laws and regulations on food products may hamper the growth of the flavored yogurt powder market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry and dairy industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The global flavored yogurt powder market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. The flavored yogurt powder market on the basis of the product type is classified into skimmed yogurt powder, semi-skimmed yogurt powder, and whole yogurt powder. On the basis of end-user, global flavored yogurt powder market is bifurcated into household, HORECA, and industrial.

