Mattress Companies: Paramount Bed, Sealy Corporation, Serta, Simmons Bedding Company LLC

According to IMARC Group, the global mattress market size reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2019. A mattress is filled with resilient materials, such as cotton, foam rubber, feathers, or an arrangement of coiled springs, that facilitate sleep. It also provides comfort and proper postural alignment, which assists in minimizing the chances of back pain during sleep. Nowadays, mattresses are available in the standard king, queen and double bed sizes, and their lifespan depends upon the raw materials, quality of maintenance and rigorousness of use.

Sleep plays a vital role in the overall health of an individual, on account of which, there has been a boost in the sales of mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight, thus allowing the spine to relax while sleeping. Along with this, with the growing construction of residential complexes, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishings. Besides this, the rising number of patients with back problems, which is mainly caused by sleeping on uncomfortable surfaces, acts as another growth-inducing factor. This has led to the growing inclination of people toward customized mattresses. In line with this, some of the key players are introducing orthopaedic mattresses, which are specially designed to reduce stress on the spine, neck and joints and alleviate aches and pains, as well as prevent the body from sinking and curling while sleeping to promote a better posture. They are also providing customization options, where customers can modify the thickness, firmness and size of the mattress according to their height, weight and other dynamics. Moreover, due to the increasing environmental concerns, manufacturers have started utilizing natural and eco-friendly raw materials, including wool, natural latex and organic cotton, for producing mattresses that are free from chemically processed components. Looking forward the market is further expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Top Companies in Mattress Industry:

Kingsdown

Kurlon Enterprise

Leggett and Platt Incorporated

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd

Sealy Corporation

Serta

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Southerland

Spring Air Company

Tempur Sealy International

