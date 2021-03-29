Medical holography Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2030

The continual growth of the medical holography market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of products and several devices, which are extensively used for better understanding of human anatomy. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced medical imaging technology across the globe coupled with increasing investment in the field of R&D is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical holography market between 2019 and 2030.To further ensure product penetration and to educate about product technology, key players in medical holography have adopted strategies of placing its products in educational institutions. To support this, Western University of Health Sciences has equipped its facilities with latest medical holographic devices from zSpace. Devices like 3D projection monitors have been installed to educate students and promote its products.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Medical Holography Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global medical holography market is estimated to be over US$ 200.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2019 to 2030.

The need for medical imaging systems to obtain a better understanding of the human anatomy, and therefore deduce a better treatment approach for the concerned ailment, has been a major driving factor contributing to the growth of the global medical holography market. The complex anatomy of various organs or body parts demands for imaging systems to be precise and extremely accurate. Similarly, wide scale application of medical holography in radiological & surgical procedures, orthopedics, dentistry, and cardiac electrophysiology, makes the entire use of such systems highly crucial.

Some of the prominent players in the Medical holography Market include:

RealView Imaging Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems, ZSpace, Inc., Lyncée Tec SA, Zebra Imaging, EchoPixel, Inc., and Holografika Kft among others.

The Medical holography Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Type (Holographic Prints, Holographic Microscopy, Holography Software, Holographic Display), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research) End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Institutes, Academic Centers)

