ICP-OES Spectrometer Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

ICP-OES Spectrometer Market forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ICP-OES Spectrometer industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions.

About ICP-OES Spectrometer:

The ICP-Optical Emission Spectrometer (ICP-OES), sometimes referred to as an ICP-Atomic Emission Spectrometer (ICP-AES), separates the light emitted from the plasma into its discrete component wavelengths using a diffraction grating. Each element in the periodic table has its own distinct set of emission wavelengths. ICP-OES Spectrometer Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Shimadzu

GBC

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

Spectro

Teledyne Leeman Labs

Analytik Jena

Horiba

Skyray Instrument

Huaketiancheng

The Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) analysis method uses a high-frequency inductively coupled plasma as the light source, and is ideal for the element analysis of sample solutions. The ICP Emission Spectrometer has become highly regarded for its speed and accuracy, due to the increase in the number of analyzed samples and analyzed elements in recent years (simultaneous ICP-OES).

The ICP-OES is widely used as the official analysis method according to European Commission for drinking water analysis and enables a large field of applications for element analysis. Beside general and environmental testing laboratories (water, soils), the ICPE-9800 is used in oil and gas industries for analysis of petrochemicals (oils, fuels, biofuels) and in the pharmaceutical sector to fulfill the requirements of the European Pharmacopoeia.

ICP-OES Spectrometer can be classified as two types, such as Sequential type and Simultaneous Type . It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.53% of the ICP-OES Spectrometer market is Pharmaceutical Industry, 19.82% is Enviromental Analysis, 16.49% is Metallurgical, 39.16% divided among other industries in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirementsï¼Œthese industries will need more ICP-OES Spectrometer. So, ICP-OES Spectrometer has a huge market potential in the future.

This report focuses on the ICP-OES Spectrometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Sequential Type

Simultaneous Type Market Segment by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Enviromental Analysis

Metallurgical