Medical Devices Market 2021 – Segmentation, Growth by Regional Forecast to 2025

The Medical Devices Market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the rise in geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights in a new study, titled “Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025” finds that in-vitro diagnostics is likely to dominate the medical devices market. According to the study, the segment covered a share of 14.6% in the global medical devices market in the year 2017.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-devices-market-100085

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Demand for Preventive Healthcare to Spur Growth

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart diseases is fueling the demand for various medical devices in North America. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (CDC), around six in every 10 people in the U.S live with one of the above mentioned chronic diseases.

Table of Content:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions

4.2 Overview of healthcare expenditure by key countries

4.3 Technological advancements

4.4 Key industry trends

Segmentation:

By Type

Orthopedic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

IVD

MIS

Wound Management

Diabetes Care

Ophthalmic Devices

Dental

Nephrology

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market