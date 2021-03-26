Graph Database Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Graph Database Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Graph Database Forecast till 2025*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), AWS (United States), Neo4j (United States), OrientDB (United Kingdom), TIBCO (United States), Franz (United States), OpenLink Software (United States), MarkLogic (United States),.

Graph Database Overview

Graph databases are a platform is used to store and navigate the relationship. These Relationships are first-class citizens in graph databases, and most of the value of graph databases is derived from these relationships. Graph databases utilize various nodes to store data entities and edges to store relationships between various entities. Basically, a graph in a graph database is traversed along with specific edge types or across the entire graph.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Availability of Real-Time Big Data Mining and Growing Demand for the Advanced Visualization

Increasing Demand for Systems Which Can Procedure Low-Latency Queries

Rapid Adoption of AI-Based Graph Database Platforms

Influencing Trend

The Growing Adoption of Data-Driven Decisions

Rising Trends of Interconnected Data Among Organizations

Growing Demand for Storing Data in Different Databases, Depending on Consumer Requirements

Restraints

Scarcity of Standardization and Programming Ease

Challenges

Lack of Technical Expertise

To comprehend Graph Database market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Graph Database market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Graph Database, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) —— USD1400

Graph Database

Segmentation

Graph Database Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Graph Database – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Graph Database, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives.

