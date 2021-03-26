P2P Employee Recognition Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Reward Gateway, Terryberry, Recognize

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on P2P Employee Recognition Software Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for P2P Employee Recognition Software Forecast till 2025*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Reward Gateway (United States), Terryberry (United States), Recognize (United States), Motivosity (United States), Kudos Inc (Canada), Bucketlist (Canada), Benefit One USA (United States), CrewHu (United States).

P2P Employee Recognition Software Overview

P2P employee recognition means colleagues publicly giving each other positive feedback. These programs encourage employee engagement across the board because any team member can recognize a coworker for a job well done. Management and employees alike take part in choosing who is rewarded with peer-to-peer recognition. Further, the enterprises use employee recognition software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and its positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of its employees. The tool also offers users access to libraries of questions that can be used to build custom pulse surveys for distribution among employees.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Number of Identity Related Frauds and Data Breaches

High Demand due to Enterprise Mobility as well as BYOD Trends

Influencing Trend

Stringent Regulations and Need for Compliance

Huge Demand for Cloud-Based P2P Employee Recognition Software

Restraints

Budgetary Limitations Inhibiting the Adoption of P2P Employee Recognition Software

Challenges

Aggregating Critical Enterprise Data Distributed Across Multiple Locations Within A Business

To comprehend P2P Employee Recognition Software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide P2P Employee Recognition Software market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: P2P Employee Recognition Software, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) —— USD1400

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: P2P Employee Recognition Software – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: P2P Employee Recognition Software, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) —— USD1400

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

