Radar Sensor Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

The global radar sensor market size is projected to reach USD 35.88 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing applications of the product across diverse industry verticals will aid market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter, and Others), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring, Hump Yard and Rail Crossing, Health Monitoring, and Others), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 8.57 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Radar Sensor Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/radar-sensor-market-102605

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/radar-sensor-market-102605

List of companies that are operating in the Radar Sensor Market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

s. m. s. smart microwave sensors GmbH (Germany)

Oculi Corp (US)

SICK AG (Germany)

Socionext America Inc. (US)

Europe Currently Holds the Highest Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing radar sensor market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe currently holds the highest market share. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in Europe was worth USD 2.94 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides Europe, the market in North America will witness considerable growth.

Industry Developments:

March 2017 – ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 45 percent stake in Astyx Communication & Sensors GmbH. Through this acquisition, the company will look to utilize Astyx’s attractive range of sensors for several applications.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Radar Sensor Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102605

Other Exclusive Reports:

ERP Software Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR till 2026; Advancements in Supply Chain Management Technologies to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

ERP Software Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR till 2026; Advancements in Supply Chain Management Technologies to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

ERP Software Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR till 2026; Advancements in Supply Chain Management Technologies to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

ERP Software Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR till 2026; Advancements in Supply Chain Management Technologies to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

ERP Software Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR till 2026; Advancements in Supply Chain Management Technologies to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

ERP Software Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR till 2026; Advancements in Supply Chain Management Technologies to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]