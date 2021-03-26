Endoprosthesis Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global endoprosthesis market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Endoprosthesis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Wall Stent Endoprosthesis, Biliary Endoprosthesis, Lower Extremity Endoprosthesis, Upper Extremity Endoprosthesis, Dental Prosthesis), By Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics), By Material (Ceramics, Alloys, Others), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other endoprosthesis market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hanger Clinic

Zimmer Biomet

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Ossur Corporate

TRULIFE

College Park Industries

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Arthrex, Inc.

Among others

Competitive Landscape:

Merit Medical System Receiving FDA Nod to Bolster Market

In April 2020, Merit Medical Systems received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nod for its breakthrough device system, Merit WRAPSODY Endovascular Stent Graft System. According to the company, the system is very much flexible, and is self-expanding endoprosthesis. The FDA nod is anticipated to surge the demand for endoprosthesis and boost the market presence of the company during the forecast period. Moreover, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition by the companies to gain maximum endoprosthesis market revenue will bode well for the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Below is an industrial development for the market:

Industrial Development:

June 2019: Boston Scientific, a leading medical solutions provider, announced its acquisition with Vertiflex. The acquisition will create expansion of products for Boston Scientific to maintain stronghold in the fiercely competitive market. Furthermore, Vertiflex has developed Superion Indirect Decompression System that improves physical function of the patients while reducing pain in patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS).

Regional Analysis for Endoprosthesis Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Endoprosthesis Market:

