Mobile Advertising Market Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities To 2026

The global mobile advertising market is set to gain momentum from the emergence of numerous innovative formats of video ads, namely, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 360-degree, and vertical videos. Such videos are helping the companies in attracting the attention of their consumer bases. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in a recently published report, titled, “Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Advertising Type (In-App Ads, Mobile Rich Media, Video Ads, Banner Ads, Others), By Vertical (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, E-Commerce, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the mobile advertising market size was USD 44.12 billion in 2018. However, it is set to reach USD 408.58 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Mobile Advertising Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/mobile-advertising-market-102496

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the companies operating in the mobile advertising market. They are as follows:

Inmobi Technologies Private Ltd.

Facebook, Inc.

Mobvista International Technology Ltd.

Google LLC

Mintegral International Ltd.

Chartboost, Inc.

AppLovin Corporation

Epom Ltd.

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Smaato, Inc.

Other key market players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the mobile advertising market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

How will the market be affected in near future?

How many companies are set to lead the market in terms of maximum share?

Which segment would lead the market?

Which region is likely to dominate in the coming years by gaining more revenue?

What are the significant strategies followed by key players to compete in the market?

Segment-

Increasing Usage of Social Media Platforms to Favor Growth of In-app Ad Segment

In terms of advertisement type, the market is grouped into banner ads, video ads, mobile rich media, in-app ads, and others. Out of these, the in-app ad segment is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth backed by their increasing adoption by advertisers across the globe. These ads provide improved graphical features and are provided in the most-used apps of the consumers. As the youngsters nowadays, spend most of their time on various social media platforms, advertisers are targeting them and are spending huge sums for developing eye-catching in-app ads.

The video ads segment acquired 25.0% mobile advertising market share in 2018. It is likely to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising usage of smartphones. Also, the introduction to several platforms, such as YoutTube and Netflix, have made it easier for the advertisers to promote their products by using good visual content.

Request for customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-gaming-market-102495

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Stable Telecom Infrastructure to Skyrocket Demand in Asia Pacific

Based on geography, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 16.07 billion mobile advertising market revenue. This growth is attributable to the maximum expenditure by advertisers on developing more mobile ad in this region. Reputed organizations, such as Facebook, Inc., and Google LLC present in this region are supporting the adoption of mobile ads in the U.S. In the coming years, the expenditure on television is likely to become lesser than the expenditure on digital platforms.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to become one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. The increasing number of internet users, provision of stable telecom infrastructure, and expansion of the smartphone market would aid in spurring growth. China is considered to possess the biggest smartphone market in this region. India would also experience high growth on account of the expansion of video advertising industry. Apps, such as TikTok are very popular in this country because of the presence of young generation. It would also contribute to the market growth.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Mobile Advertising Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102496

Other Exclusive Reports:

Network Security Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

Semiconductor Market Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast To 2027

Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share and Growth Rate Forecast to 2026

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2025

Connected Agriculture Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2020-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]