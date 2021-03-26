Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket:

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket is the component in the automotive engine, between the surface of the cylinder head and the exhaust manifold. The exhaust manifold takes the burned exhaust gases from the engineâ€™s cylinders and ejects the gas through the exhaust system and out through the car’s tail pipe. An exhaust manifold gasket seals the connection between the manifold and cylinder head. This prevents exhaust leakage out of the connection and also ensures that all exhaust gas will flow through the catalytic converter for treatment. Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Federal Mogul

Dana

Elring

Sanwa

Ishikawa Gasket

NISSHIN STEEL

Flow Dry

BG Automotive

Cometic

Edelbrock

Beck Arnley

Federal Mogul (China)

Dana (China)

Elring (China)

Sanwa Packing

Ishikawa Gasket (China)

Teamful Sealing

Guangya Car Accessories

Xing Sheng

Chengxin Gasket

Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket

Global automotive valve industry is highly concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 31.74% of the global market share. Federal-Mogul is the largest manufacturer in the global exhaust manifold gasket market, with a market share of 12.77% in 2015, followed by Dana and Elring which have the market share of 10.42% and 8.55% in 2015 respectively. In China, automotive OEM market for exhaust manifold gaskets is also controlled by those big three players with their joint ventures with local auto parts manufacturers.

China remains the largest market for automotive exhaust manifold gaskets production, with a market share of 21.34%, followed by Europe and USA. Chinese vehicle production market share is over 26% of the global vehicle market in 2015, which drives the demand of exhaust manifold gaskets in China.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic valve enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share. And along with the automotive industry, the supplier chain is rather closed, so new companies have a long way to go to overcome the industry barrier.

This report focuses on the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

MLS Gasket

Asbestos Gasket

Graphite Gasket

Other Market Segment by Application:

Straight Engine