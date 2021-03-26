Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) industry. The Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Solketal is a protected form of glycerol with an isopropylidene acetal group joining two neighboring hydroxyl groups. Solketal contains a chiral center on the center carbon of the glycerol backbone, and so can be purchased as either the racemate or as one of the two enantiomers. Solketal has been used extensively in the synthesis of mono-, di- and triglycerides by ester bond formation. The free hydroxyl groups of solketal can be esterified with a carboxylic acid to form the protected monoglyceride, where the isopropylene group can then be removed using an acid catalyst in aqueous or alcoholic medium. The unprotected diol can then be esterified further to form either the di- or triglyceride. Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

As a whole, with the emphasis on environmental protection and people’s awareness of environmental protection, which put forward higher requirements of environmental indicators to the manufacturers, The solketal market competition will be still intense. Solvay is the leading manufacturer in the EMEA Solketal market with the market share of 40.88%, in terms of revenue, followed by Loba Feinchemie AG, CM Fine Chemical, Chemos GmbH, Wuhan Hezhong Shenghua, Yuancheng Gongyuan Technology, Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma, Beyond Industries and Hangzhou ICH Biofarm. The top 9 listed companies accounted for 72.65% of the revenue market share in 2017.

In the application segment, Solvent segment accounted for the most of market share (74% in 2017), in terms of volume, while Pharmaceutical Intermediates segment accounted for 7.68. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Solketal industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the global improvement of environmental protection concept, Solketal market will witness a significant increase.

This report focuses on the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Purityâ‰¤96%

96%â‰¤Purityâ‰¤98%

Purityâ‰¥98% Market Segment by Application:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Solvent