Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â  Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â :

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength. Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Celanese (Ticona)

Lyondellbasell

Braskem

DSM

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui Chemicals

Sabic

Zhongke Xinxing

Zhongke Xinxing

Shanghai Lianle

Scope of Report:

First, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Industrial Application accounted for the largest market with about 60.96% of the global consumption for UHMWPE in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. With over 26.82% share in the UHMWPE market, Defense & Aerospace was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

Second, ethylene is the main raw material for the production of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). Most ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) manufacturers produce raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), raw materialsâ€™ manufacturers are also benefited from the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) industry in some extent.

Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. Celanese (Ticona) is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 84.7 K MT in 2015.The ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) industry develops fast in China, total production have reached 33.9 K MT in 2015.

This report focuses on the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber(UHMWPE)Â in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Types:

Low Range

Medium Range

High Range Market Segment by Application:

Medical

Defense & Aerospace

Industrial Application