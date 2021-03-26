Prebiotics Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Prebiotics Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Prebiotics industry. The Prebiotics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Prebiotics:

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.” Prebiotics Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Friesland Campina Domo

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Ingredion

Nissin

NFBC

Clasado BioSciences

Tate & Lyle

Danisco

Wacker

Roquette

Beghin Meiji

Baolingbao

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

QHT

Hayashiabara

Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that’s where the similarity ends.

Probiotics is the name given to the range of good bacteria naturally present in the gut. These help the digestive system function properly. Some Probiotics are present in food such as yoghurt, and these may, or may not, make it through the digestive system to the large bowel.

Prebiotics pass through the stomach to feed the good bacteria in a child’s gut, supporting their natural immune system. Prebiotics work naturally from within to encourage the growth of good bacteria which support the digestive and immune systems in developing babies.

In this report, we only include prebiotics.

The worldwide market for Prebiotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2840 million USD in 2024, from 2350 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Prebiotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

Others Market Segment by Application:

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical