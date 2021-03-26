Enteric Empty Capsules Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Categories
Enteric Empty Capsules Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Enteric Empty Capsules industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Enteric Empty Capsules market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Enteric Empty Capsules:

  • Enteric Empty Capsules is a niche type of empty capsules that can prevent the material inside destroyed in gastric area.

    Enteric Empty Capsules Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Capsugel
  • CapsCanada
  • Suheung
  • Qualicaps
  • Anhui Huangshan Capsule
  • Shanghai GS Capsule
  • Qingdao Yiqing
  • Levecaps
  • ACG Associated Capsules

    Scope of Report:

  • This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Capsules). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Enteric Empty Capsules market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
  • The Enteric Empty Capsules industry concentration is very high; there are only several producers in the world. The Product can be classified into gelatin type and HPMC type. There is no starch type product.The gelatin type product are produced only in China, and used mostly in Pharmaceuticals, and also used in China domestic market. The HPMC products have debut in international market, and it came into market since 2011, when the Capsugel launched DRcaps. Then CapsCanada, Suheung and Qualicap also launch their HPMC products. The HPMC products are now only advised in dietary supplement industry, there are also has HPMC products that conforming to the pharmacopoeia rules since 2016, its price may reach 3 times high to the acid resistant HPMC products, but it is still not come into large scale production according to our interview with Capsugel.International HPMC enteric products are now not sold in China. China products are export to mainly Americas, Asia and Europe.The whole price of the enteric market is stable. But for the different products, the price trend is different. The gelatin type mark a down turn, while the HPMC product will have a little increasing in the next few years. The enteric HPMC price is about 25%-35% higher than the ordinary HPMC capsules, while the enteric gelatin product price is about 70-90% higher than that of gastric gelatin capsules.
  • The worldwide market for Enteric Empty Capsules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.6% over the next five years, will reach 94 million USD in 2024, from 39 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Enteric Empty Capsules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Gelatin Type
  • HPMC Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Health Supplements
  • Others(Herb/Cosmetics)

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Enteric Empty Capsules product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Enteric Empty Capsules, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Enteric Empty Capsules in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Enteric Empty Capsules competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Enteric Empty Capsules breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Enteric Empty Capsules market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Enteric Empty Capsules sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Enteric Empty Capsules Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Enteric Empty Capsules Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

