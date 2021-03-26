Phytosterols Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Phytosterols Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Phytosterols industry. The Phytosterols market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Phytosterols, which encompass plant sterols and stanols, are phytosteroids similar to cholesterol which occur in plants and vary only in carbon side chains and/or presence or absence of a double bond. Stanols are saturated sterols, having no double bonds in the sterol ring structure. More than 200 sterols and related compounds have been identified. Free phytosterols extracted from oils are insoluble in water, relatively insoluble in oil, and soluble in alcohols.

Phytosterol-enriched foods and dietary supplements have been marketed for decades. Despite well documented LDL cholesterol lowering effects, no scientifically proven evidence of any beneficial effect on cardiovascular disease (CVD) or overall mortality exists

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13876500 Scope of Report:

The Phytosterols industry is highly concentrated, the top four accounted for over 70% of the total demand in 2016, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe.

The global phytosterols market is estimated to reach 930 M USD by 2022, growing at an expected CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2022. Europe phytosterols market accounted for over 50% of the global revenue generated in 2016. The regional market is also anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. North America phytosterols market is estimated to reach over 14 kilo tons by 2022. And the Revenue is estimated to reach 300 M USD by 2022; China phytosterols market accounted for over 3.3% of the global revenue generated in 2022.

In 2016, Î²-Sitosterol held the largest market share of over 60% of the global phytosterols market. The Î²-Sitosterol is also projected to experience the maximum growth rate, at a projected CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2022. It finds application in a large pool of medical applications which include prevention from cervical cancer, skin problems, and colon cancer. Strong application scope in fortified food & beverage industry for improving immune systems and reducing cholesterol level should drive industry growth. Favourable regulations by EFSA, FDA, and Health Canada approved fortification of phytosterols in various food products and dietary supplements are beneficial for industry growth.

The worldwide market for Phytosterols is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 930 million USD in 2024, from 590 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

