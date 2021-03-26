Categories
Fatty Amine Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Fatty Amine

Fatty Amine Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fatty Amine industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Fatty Amine market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Fatty Amine:

Fatty amine is nitrogen derivatives of fatty acids, olefins, or alcohols prepared from natural sources, fats and oils, or petrochemical raw materials. Commercially available fatty amine consists of either a mixture of carbon chains or a specific chain length from C-8â€“C-22. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds which strongly adhere to surfaces by either physical or chemical bonding. Important commercial products are prepared using fatty amines as reactive intermediates.

Fatty Amine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Akzo Nobel
  • Solvay
  • Kao Chem
  • Global Amines
  • P&G Chem
  • Lonza
  • Evonik
  • Akema
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals
  • Indo Amines
  • NOF Group
  • Huntsman
  • Temix International
  • Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical
  • Daxiang Chem
  • Fusite
  • Tianzhi Fine Chem
  • Dachang Chem
  • Tenghui Oil Chem
  • Dafeng Bio

    Scope of Report:

  • Fatty amine is any amine attached to a hydrocarbon chain of eight or more carbon atoms in length. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as water treatment, agro-chemicals, oilfield chemicals, textile chemistry, asphalt additives, anti-caking, etc.
  • At present, the production of fatty amine distributed evenly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. China is the largest production country of fatty amine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The production of China took up about 38%, while Europe is about 22% and USA is about 19%.
  • Akzo Nobel, Solvay, Kao Chem, Global Amines and P&G Chem are the key suppliers in the global fatty amine market. Top five took up about 50% of the global market in 2015. And the production of Akzo Nobel occupied about 13% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Fatty Amine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1894.8 million US$ in 2024, from 1610.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fatty Amine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Primary Fatty Amine
  • Secondary Fatty Amine
  • Tertiary Fatty Amine

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Textile Chemicals
  • Oilfield Chemicals
  • Daily Chemical
  • Water Treatment
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Fatty Amine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fatty Amine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fatty Amine in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Fatty Amine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Fatty Amine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Fatty Amine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fatty Amine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

