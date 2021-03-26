Fatty Amine Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Fatty Amine Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fatty Amine industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Fatty Amine market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Fatty Amine:

Fatty amine is nitrogen derivatives of fatty acids, olefins, or alcohols prepared from natural sources, fats and oils, or petrochemical raw materials. Commercially available fatty amine consists of either a mixture of carbon chains or a specific chain length from C-8â€“C-22. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds which strongly adhere to surfaces by either physical or chemical bonding. Important commercial products are prepared using fatty amines as reactive intermediates.

Fatty amine is any amine attached to a hydrocarbon chain of eight or more carbon atoms in length. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as water treatment, agro-chemicals, oilfield chemicals, textile chemistry, asphalt additives, anti-caking, etc.

At present, the production of fatty amine distributed evenly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. China is the largest production country of fatty amine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The production of China took up about 38%, while Europe is about 22% and USA is about 19%.

Akzo Nobel, Solvay, Kao Chem, Global Amines and P&G Chem are the key suppliers in the global fatty amine market. Top five took up about 50% of the global market in 2015. And the production of Akzo Nobel occupied about 13% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Fatty Amine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1894.8 million US$ in 2024, from 1610.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

