Waste Paper Recycling Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Waste Paper Recycling

 "Waste Paper Recycling Market" forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Waste Paper Recycling industry. The Waste Paper Recycling market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Waste Paper Recycling:

  • This report studies the Waste Paper Recycling market. Waste paper recycling is the process of mixing used paper with water and chemicals to break it down. This mixture is then chopped up and heated to break it down further into strands of cellulose called pulp or slurry. It is then strained through screens which remove any glue or plastic that may still be in the mixture. Finally it is cleaned, de-inked, bleached, mixed with water and then it can be made into new recycled paper.

    Waste Paper Recycling Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Waste Management
  • Republic Services
  • Sonoco Recycling
  • Hanna Paper Recycling
  • WASCO
  • Perlen Papier
  • ST Paper Resources
  • Cascades Recovery
  • Global Wastepaper Recyclers
  • International Paper
  • Heinzel Group
  • DS Smith
  • Veolia Environment
  • Remondis
  • Kokusai Pulp & Paper
  • Huanjia Group
  • Shandong Century Sunshine
  • Northern International
  • China Recycling Development
  • Tianjin Wuchan

    Scope of Report:

  • Waste Paper Recycling is mainly classified into the following types: old corrugated cardboard (OCC), old newspaper (ONP), magazines, white office paper, mixed paper. OCC is the most widely used type which takes up about a half of global market.
  • APAC is the main consumption regions of waste paper recycling in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The APAC market share is 64%, which China only takes about 37% of global market. China is the largest consumption market in the world.
  • The market concentration is scatted. But for region market, like China and USA, Top 20 players can take above 40% of the local region market. Big players in the global market are like Waste Management, International Paper, DS Smith, Huanjia Group, Northern International etc.
  • The worldwide market for Waste Paper Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 49900 million USD in 2024, from 41700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Waste Paper Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Corrugated Cardboard
  • Newspapers
  • Magazines
  • White Office Paper
  • Mixed Paper

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Wrapping Paper
  • Printing-and-Writing Paper
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Waste Paper Recycling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Waste Paper Recycling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Waste Paper Recycling in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Waste Paper Recycling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Waste Paper Recycling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Waste Paper Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Waste Paper Recycling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

