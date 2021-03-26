Neonatal Warming Equipment Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“Neonatal Warming Equipment Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Neonatal Warming Equipment industry. The Neonatal Warming Equipment market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Radiant warmer, also known as neonatal warming equipment help provide heat to infants suffering from severe heat loss. Infants have large body surface area as compared to their body volume along with very small volume of fat. Hence, infant's body is not capable of maintaining proper body temperature that arouses the need for neonatal warming equipment. Neonatal warming equipment is an open bed, provided with a heat source to warm baby. Source of heat is infrared (IR) radiations that are beamed from quartz heater via parabolic reflector (circular paraboloid shaped reflective surface utilized to project energy).

Dragerwerk

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

AVI Healthcare

Natus Medical

Nonin Medical

MTTS

Kay

Ibis Medical

Smiths Medical

Thermistor temperature sensors are also incorporated in the equipment to detect the temperature of the equipment and hence help to provide appropriate warming to the neonate. Also, the equipment is designed with audible alarms and large display for temperature set. Height of neonatal warming equipment can be adjusted according to the bed height and also can be swivel to accommodate X-ray units. Neonatal warming equipment are portable in nature and can be transferred from labour room to neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Radiation Heating

Electrical Heating Market Segment by Application:

Clinic

Hospital

Household