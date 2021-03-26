Population Health Management market 2021 Highlights By Type And End Users, Phenomenal Growth By Top Players Till 2027

The global population health management (PHM) market size is predicted to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The rising shift from fee-for-service (FFS) to a value-based payment (VBP) in healthcare will have a positive impact on the population health management (PHM) market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment (VBP) and its holistic approach, which allows clinical outcomes and reimbursement from insurance companies. Thus, the shift from conventional fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to value-based payment (VBP) reimbursement will enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the effective accessibility of population health management over diverse specialties and various healthcare institutions will boost the population health management (PHM) market trends.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Regulatory Scenario – by Key Countries

Overview of Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Start-ups With Their Funding Overview

Key Industry Trends

Overview of Healthcare Infrastructure – Key Countries Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Software Services

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Cloud-based On-premise

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Population Health Management (PHM) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Component Software Services

Market Analysis – By Platform Cloud-based On-premise

Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe Population Health Management (PHM) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Component Software Services

Market Analysis – By Platform Cloud-based On-premise

Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



