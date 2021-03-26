Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026)

global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market report is segmented by

Key Players in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) MarketAre:

• NXP

• Texas Instruments

• Semtech

• Intersil

• Analog Devices

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Cactus Semiconductor

• Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

• ON Semiconductor

• Microsemi

• Intel Corporation

• Linear End-users

• Power Integrations, Inc

• IDT (Integrated Device End-users)

• Monolithic Power Systems(MPS)

• Allegro MicroSystems LLC

• Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

• AMS

• Bourns Inc.

• Dialog Semiconductor

• Diodes Inc.

• Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

• Exar Corp.

• GaN Systems

• Infineon Technologies

Top 10 successful key players and Technologies used by them:

• Allegro MicroSystems LLC – BiCMOS wafer process technology

• Alpha & Omega Semiconductor- 25V N-Channel MOSFET Technology

• AMS

• Analog Devices- CNet.com and Engadget.com

• Bourns Inc.- bourns technology

• Dialog Semiconductor- Silego Technology;

• Diodes Inc.- Patented Super Barrier Rectifier Technology

• Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Technology

• Exar Corp.- SNAP technology

• GaN Systems- GaN technology

• Infineon Technologies- Micron Technology

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Key target audience

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Market leading companies

• Product distributors

• Raw material suppliers

• Buyers

• Government and regulatory authorities

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by Product:

• Voltage Regulators

• Bipolar

• Automotive ICs

• Lighting ICs

• Motion ICs

• Power Management ICs

• Sensor ICs

• Voltage Regulator ICs

• Motor Control IC

• Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

• Battery Management ICs

• Microprocessor Supervisory IC

• Others (Switching controllers, Power Factor Correctors, Gate Drivers etc.)

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by End-users:

• Home Appliances Products

• Communication

• Internet

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industry

• Telecom and Networking

• Others (Military, Medical Electronics etc.)

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by Battery Charger:

• Li-ion, coin cell

• coin cell

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle east & Africa

• Latin America

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

