Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Top countries data 2021 : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2016 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials. However, the wet etching equipment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate both in terms of value and volume owing to its higher adoption rate in wafer manufacturing process due to its high etching rate and ease of operation. By equipment type the semiconductor etch equipment can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. The semiconductor etch equipment market size can be further segmented by etching film type into conductor etching process, & dielectric etching process, and polysilicon etching process). The market has several application areas such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and CMOS image sensors.

By Equipment Type the semiconductor etch equipment market can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. High etching rate and ease of operation of wet etching equipment are some of the factors responsible for the high growth rate of this segment.

The Semiconductor Etch Equipment market was valued at 7400 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 17300 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Etch Equipment.

Additionally, the Semiconductor Etch Equipment market trend provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline, and business strategy.

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market (2021 – 2025): –

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron Limited

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Oxford Instruments

SPTS Technologies

Plasma-Therm

GigaLane

SAMCO Inc

NAURA

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Wet Etch Equipment

The Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Semiconductor Etch Equipment market for each application, including:

Logic and Memory

Power Device

MEMS