Exoskeleton Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report By 360 Market Updates

This report centers on the Exoskeleton in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Exoskeleton Market size by players, locales, item types and end ventures, history information 2021, and gauge information 2025.

An Exoskeleton is a wearable robot that combines human intelligence and machine power. It is widely used for rehabilitation applications such as tendon therapy and physical exercise, and supports finger flexion and extension movements.

In the last several years, global market of Exoskeleton developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 42.91%. In 2017, global revenue of Exoskeleton is nearly 84.96 M USD; the actual sales are about 3395 units.

The classification of Exoskeleton includes lower robots, upper robots, full body robots. And the proportion of lower robots in 2017 is about 63.71%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The Exoskeleton market was valued at 110 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1520 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 45.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exoskeleton.

Cyberdyne

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Parker Hannifin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Panasonic

Myomo

B-TEMIA Inc.

Alter G

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Lower

Upper

Full Body

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Exoskeleton market for each application, including:

Healthcare

Defense