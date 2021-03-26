Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight and more convenient for the patients.

, In fact, oxygen concentrators are rather simple devices. They operate on the principle of ‘rapid pressure swing adsorption’ of atmospheric nitrogen onto specific minerals and then venting the nitrogen. The filtered gas mixture is mainly oxygen and little other gasses like argon and CO2.

The global average price of Portable Oxygen Concentrator is in the decreasing trend, from 1958 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1834 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.25% in 2017. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.67%.

Market competition is not intense. Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is valued at 590 million USD in 2018 and will reach 1590 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Portable Oxygen Concentrators market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

The Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Portable Oxygen Concentrators market for each application, including:

