Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Top countries data 2021 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

This report studies the Electrohydraulic Actuator for industrial market.

Electrohydraulic actuators (EHAs) eliminate the need for separate hydraulic pumps and tubing, simplifying system architectures and improving safety and reliability. Electrohydraulic actuators incorporate servo valves and electronic controls to provide rod position feedback; thereby ensuring efficient machine operations. This amalgamation heightens accuracy, enhances functionality, improves ease-of-use, and better controls performance.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for electrohydraulic actuator in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced electrohydraulic actuator. Increasing of power and industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of electrohydraulic actuator in developing countries will drive growth in global markets.

Globally, the electrohydraulic actuator industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of electrohydraulic actuator is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Rotork, Rexa, HOERBIGER and Emerson etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their electrohydraulic actuator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 31.80% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global electrohydraulic actuator industry because of their market share and technology status of electrohydraulic actuator.

The Electrohydraulic Actuator market was valued at 270 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 360 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electrohydraulic Actuator.

Rexa

Rotork

HOERBIGER

Emerson

KOSO

Schuck

Voith

Moog

BOSCH

Zhongde

Tefulong

Reineke

Woodward

HYDAC

AVTEC

SAMSON

RPMTECH

HollySys

Rotex

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator

The Electrohydraulic Actuator Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electrohydraulic Actuator market for each application, including: –

Oil and Gas

Power

General Industry