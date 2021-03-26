Dot Peen Marking Machines Market Top countries data 2021 Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by By 360 Market Updates

Dot Peen Marking Machines Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Dot Peen Marking Machines market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.

Dot peen marking technology allows manufacturers to automate the direct part marking process, ensuring 100% reliable part traceability. Dot peen marking machines use a pneumatically driven marking pin to stamp (or peen) a series of very small, closely spaced dots to form straight or curved lines. Also called pin marking technology, the dot peen marking method provides fast, accurate marks while exerting minimal force on the part surface. Text, logos, and 2D Data Matrix codes can be marked in any size or orientation.

, Dot peen marking technology is one of the most versatile marking solutions on the market today. Dot peen marking equipment capabilities range from simple nameplate requirements to completely integrated solutions for marking directly onto fabricated components in-line.

, First, as for the global Dot Peen Marking Machines industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers (Telesis, Gravotech Group, PRYOR, SIC and Östling Marking Systems) have 50.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Telesis which has 15.60% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Dot Peen Marking Machines industry. The manufacturers following Telesis are Gravotech Group and PRYOR, which respectively has 10.86% and 9.54% market share globally.

Growth in demand of Dot Peen Marking Machines in China could be strengthened by the weighty rate of the local production of automobiles and household appliances.

Europe and North America are also growing in terms of demand due to high product applications in household appliances and construction industry. Advanced economies and increase in spending capacity in the region is boosting the overall growth of Dot Peen Marking Machines market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also envisioned to be poised for a lucrative growth owing to their growing construction sector.

The Dot Peen Marking Machines market was valued at 180 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 370 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dot Peen Marking Machines.

Telesis

Gravotech Group

PRYOR

SIC

Östling Marking Systems

Technomark

Durable Technologies

Pannier Corporation

Markator

Nichol Industries

Kwikmark

Portable

Benchtop

Steel

Metal

Hard Plastic Materials