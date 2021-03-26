Hot Foil Stamping Machine Market Top countries data 2021 -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Hot Foil Stamping Machine market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
Foil stamping, typically a commercial printing process, is the application of metallic or pigmented foil on to a solid surface by application of a heated die onto foil, making it permanently adhere to the surface below leaving the design of the die. And hot foil stamping machine is the tool we used to complete the foil stamping process.
Owing to small and medium sized equipment is low-tech, and manufacturers of that are too much. In this report, we focus on precision high-tech large-scale equipment.
China is the largest producer of hot foil stamping machine with the production of 530 units in 2016, accounting for 59.89% share globally. The follower is Europe, which produced 232 units in 2016.
At present, hot foil stamping machine produced by foreign countries are very advanced. Take BOBST as example, the company has strong R&D capabilities and their hot foil stamping machine are highly praised for the quality. However, Chinese manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology level presently. The performance gap between Chinese companies and foreign ones are narrowing. Leading players in hot foil stamping machine industry are BOBST, YOCO, Masterwork Machinery, Gietz. BOBST is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 22.37% in 2016.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the hot foil stamping machine are facing many uncertainties. In the next few years, we predict that the market will continue to keep upward tendency with fierce completion and price fluctuations.
The Hot Foil Stamping Machine market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hot Foil Stamping Machine.
This report studies the global market size of Hot Foil Stamping Machine in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Hot Foil Stamping Machine in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hot Foil Stamping Machine:
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Year 2021 to 2025
