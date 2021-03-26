Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2021-2025 By 360 Market Updates

The Train Control & Management System (TCMS) report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.

Train Control Management Systems are based on in-house control electronics platforms that allow for programming in open languages in accordance with IEC Standards.

These systems are conceived for use in distributed configurations, minimizing the wiring, and may be connected both by means of TCN protocol in accordance with IEC 61.375-X: MVB, CCN, ECN, WTB, ETB and other bus protocols.

The conception of the vehicle control electronics (VCU) is carried out fulfilling the requirements demanded by railway standards and covers all needs for control, monitoring and communications of any kind of rolling stock, from LRVs, EMUs and locomotives to high-speed locomotives.

North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (28.66%) in 2016, followed by Europe and China. North America is expected to maintain its leading position for the next five years owing to the increasing global downstream demand for Train Control & Management System (TCMS).

The global leading players in this market are Alstom SA, Bombardier, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric, which accounts for 62.90% of total production value.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, the rising disposable income and customers’ expectations for high efficiency and safety of transportation, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The Train Control & Management System (TCMS) market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Train Control & Management System (TCMS).

Alstom SA

Bombardier

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Strukton Rail

Wabtec Corporation

Selectron Systems

Toshiba

Thales Group

CAF

CBTC

PTC

Metros

High-Speed Trains