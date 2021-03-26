Reciprocating Compressor Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Reciprocating Compressor Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Reciprocating Compressor Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

A reciprocating compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.

For industry structure analysis, the Reciprocating Compressor industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 52 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Reciprocating Compressor industry.

, , China occupied 29.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 25.29% and 17.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.75% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

, The Reciprocating Compressor market was valued at 5920 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 7880 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Reciprocating Compressor.

Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Reciprocating Compressor Market:

Ariel

Siemens

GE

Atlas Copco

Burckhardt Compression

Howden

Kobelco

Shenyang Yuanda

Hitachi

Neuman & Esser

Gardner Denver

Sundyne

Shenyang Blower

Vertical

Horizontal

Refinery

Petrochemical and Chemical Plants

Gas Transport and Storage