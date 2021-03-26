Heavy Equipment Market Top countries data 2021 : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Heavy Equipment report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Heavy Equipment future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization. This report focuses on Professional Global Heavy Equipment Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Heavy Equipment Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.

Heavy equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks, most frequently ones involving earthwork operations. They usually comprise five equipment systems: implement, traction, structure, power train, control and information. Heavy equipment functions through the mechanical advantage of a simple machine, the ratio between input force applied and force exerted is multiplied. Some equipment uses hydraulic drives as a primary source of motion.

The leading manufactures mainly are Caterpillar, John Deere, KOMATSU, CNH Industrial and Kubota. Caterpillar is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.07% in 2017. The next is John Deere and KOMATSU.

There are mainly three application of Heavy Equipment market: Construction, Mining and Agriculture.

Geographically, The Global Heavy Equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 24% in 2017. The next is China and North America.

The Heavy Equipment market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heavy Equipment.

Caterpillar

John Deere

KOMATSU

CNH Industrial

Kubota

Hitachi

Volvo

Liebherr

Daimler

Doosan

SANY Group

JCB

Terex

Zoomlion

Liugong

Weichai

Excavators

Wheel Loaders

Bulldozers

Dump Truck

Construction

Mining