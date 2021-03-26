Global SEAK Torque Market in Indonesia – Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Torque is a measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SEAK Torque in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia SEAK Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia SEAK Torque Market 2019 (%)

The global SEAK Torque market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the SEAK Torque market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the SEAK Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on SEAK Torque production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia SEAK Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads

Indonesia SEAK Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aviation and Aerospace

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Automotive – Manufacturing

Automotive – Repair and Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment and Engines

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total SEAK Torque Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total SEAK Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tonichi

King Tony

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SEAK Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia SEAK Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SEAK Torque Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia SEAK Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia SEAK Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SEAK Torque Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers SEAK Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SEAK Torque Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 SEAK Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 SEAK Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Adjustable Click

4.1.3 Preset Click

4.1.4 Electronic Torque

4.1.5 Torque Testers

4.1.6 Screwdriver Torque

4.1.7 Dial Torque

4.1.8 Torque Multipliers

4.1.9 Interchangeable Heads

4.2 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia SEAK Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aviation and Aerospace

5.1.3 Oil and Gas

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Automotive – Manufacturing

5.1.6 Automotive – Repair and Aftermarket

5.1.7 Heavy Duty Equipment and Engines

5.2 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia SEAK Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Facom

6.1.1 Facom Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facom Business Overview

6.1.3 Facom SEAK Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facom Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facom Key News

6.2 Proto

6.2.1 Proto Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Proto Business Overview

6.2.3 Proto SEAK Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Proto Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Proto Key News

6.3 Stahlwille

6.3.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.3.3 Stahlwille SEAK Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.4 Tonichi

6.4.1 Tonichi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tonichi Business Overview

6.4.3 Tonichi SEAK Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tonichi Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tonichi Key News

6.5 King Tony

6.5.1 King Tony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 King Tony Business Overview

6.5.3 King Tony SEAK Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 King Tony Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 King Tony Key News

6.6 Gedore

6.6.1 Gedore Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gedore Business Overview

6.6.3 Gedore SEAK Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gedore Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gedore Key News

7 SEAK Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 SEAK Torque Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia SEAK Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia SEAK Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia SEAK Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local SEAK Torque Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local SEAK Torque Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local SEAK Torque Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local SEAK Torque Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of SEAK Torque Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 SEAK Torque Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia SEAK Torque Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia SEAK Torque Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia SEAK Torque Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on SEAK Torque Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

….continued

